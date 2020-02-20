StyleCaster
The ‘90s Nostalgia Is Real With ColourPop’s Sailor Moon Collection

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: ColourPop.

Whether you were a child of the ’90s or are just a big anime fan, you’re about to go crazy for this makeup collection inspired by one of the most iconic anime characters ever. ColourPop x Sailor Moon is an ultra-cute 8-piece collection with packaging featuring Sailor Moon alongside Luna the cat, plus golden and silver moons. Some products even have the brand’s first-ever lenticular printed palette so the images change when moved around. So much ‘90s nostalgia in one collection.

Not surprisingly, this ColourPop line features romantic pastels, sparkling glitters and glossy shades. Each hue looks like it jumped right out of the Sailor Moon universe and the stellar formulas are what we’ve come to expect from the affordable beauty brand. It’s so affordable in fact, you can cop the entire collection for less than $100. Realistically though, you’re going to want to pick up a few products you know and love (such as the Ultra Blotted Lip) in all-new shades.

Shop the entire line, below.

ColourPop-Pretty-Guardian-Shadow-Palette

Image: ColourPop.

Pretty Guardian Shadow Palette

With 12 pastels in matte, metallic, foiled and Super Shock finishes.

Pretty Guardian Shadow Palette $20
buy it
colourpop bun head

Image: ColourPop.

Ultra Blotted Lip in Bun Head

A sheer rosey pink medium-coverage matte shade.

Ultra Blotted Lip in Bun Head $8
buy it

 

colourpop-Usagi-lip

Image: ColourPop.

Ultra Blotted Lip in Usagi

A sheer mid-tone pink medium-coverage matte shade.

Ultra Blotted Lip in Usagi $8
buy it
colourpop-Sailor-Moon-glitter

Image: ColourPop.

Glitter Gel

A soft lilac with opalescent flip and moon-shaped glitter.

Glitter Gel in Moon Prism Power $9
buy it

A soft pink with multidimensional glitter.

Glitter Gel in Moonlight Legend $9
buy it
ColourPop-Pressed-Powder-Blush

Image: ColourPop.

Pressed Powder Blush

A matte vibrant pink.

Pressed Powder Blush in From the Moon $12
buy it

A pearlized rosey pink with silver pinpoints.

Pressed Powder Blush in Cat's Eye $12
buy it
ColourPop-Moonlight

Image: ColourPop.

Ultra Glossy Lip in Sailor Moon

A pinky coral gloss with gold pinpoints.

Ultra Glossy Lip in Sailor Moon $8
buy it
ColourPop-Moonlight-Liquid-Lip-Duo

Image: ColourPop.

Lip Bundle in Moonlight

With Ultra Glossy Lip in Sailor Moon and Ultra Blotted Lip in Bun Head.

Lip Bundle in Moonlight $15
buy it
ColourPop-Moon-Tiara

Image: ColourPop.

Ultra Glossy Lip in Moon Tiara

A yellow-orange with gold and pink pinpoints.

Ultra Glossy Lip in Moon Tiara $8
buy it

 

ColourPop-Daylight-Liquid-Lip-Duo

Image: ColourPop.

Lip Bundle in Daylight

With Ultra Glossy Lip in Moon Tiara and Ultra Blotted Lip in Usagi.

Lip Bundle in Daylight $15
buy it

