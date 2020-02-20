The ‘90s Nostalgia Is Real With ColourPop’s Sailor Moon Collection

Whether you were a child of the ’90s or are just a big anime fan, you’re about to go crazy for this makeup collection inspired by one of the most iconic anime characters ever. ColourPop x Sailor Moon is an ultra-cute 8-piece collection with packaging featuring Sailor Moon alongside Luna the cat, plus golden and silver moons. Some products even have the brand’s first-ever lenticular printed palette so the images change when moved around. So much ‘90s nostalgia in one collection.

Not surprisingly, this ColourPop line features romantic pastels, sparkling glitters and glossy shades. Each hue looks like it jumped right out of the Sailor Moon universe and the stellar formulas are what we’ve come to expect from the affordable beauty brand. It’s so affordable in fact, you can cop the entire collection for less than $100. Realistically though, you’re going to want to pick up a few products you know and love (such as the Ultra Blotted Lip) in all-new shades.

Shop the entire line, below.

Pretty Guardian Shadow Palette

With 12 pastels in matte, metallic, foiled and Super Shock finishes.

Ultra Blotted Lip in Bun Head

A sheer rosey pink medium-coverage matte shade.

Ultra Blotted Lip in Usagi

A sheer mid-tone pink medium-coverage matte shade.

Glitter Gel

A soft lilac with opalescent flip and moon-shaped glitter.

A soft pink with multidimensional glitter.

Pressed Powder Blush

A matte vibrant pink.

A pearlized rosey pink with silver pinpoints.

Ultra Glossy Lip in Sailor Moon

A pinky coral gloss with gold pinpoints.

Lip Bundle in Moonlight

With Ultra Glossy Lip in Sailor Moon and Ultra Blotted Lip in Bun Head.

Ultra Glossy Lip in Moon Tiara

A yellow-orange with gold and pink pinpoints.

Lip Bundle in Daylight

With Ultra Glossy Lip in Moon Tiara and Ultra Blotted Lip in Usagi.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.