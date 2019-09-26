ColourPop Is Launching Tinted Moisturizer and I’m Not Mad at the Shade Range

It’s hard to believe out of all of ColourPop’s launches, there hasn’t been a sheer foundation yet. As someone who doesn’t love full-coverage, I favor tinted moisturizers and medium-coverage formulas at most. Something that will make my skin look fresh and even-toned, but won’t fully cover my freckles. Enter Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer. It’s the affordable beauty brand’s first tinted moisturizer—a buildable, oil-free, vegan formula with 24 shades ranging from fair to deep.

Not only does this tinted moisturizer provide lightweight coverage, but it also features hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and make skin feel soft and hydrated. It’s all about natural-looking skin—just a bit better. Plus, it also contains hydrating coconut water full of antioxidants which could help protect skin against free radicals and environmental stressors that can cause aging. Sure, it’s not going to FaceTune your skin but it can provide a Snapchat-like filter (without the hearts).

Launching with the tinted moisturizer are three add-ons to the new Pretty Fresh line. There’s the Hyaluronic Hydrating Primer ($12 at ColourPop), an ultra-fine mist to prep and hydrate skin; Hyaluronic Hydration Setting Mist ($12 at ColourPop) to lock in your look, and a multi-use Blending Sponge ($7 at ColourPop).

The entire Pretty Fresh line launches on the ColourPop website September 26. Grab the Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer for $14, or the four-piece Pretty Fresh Prime + Set Kit for $25.

