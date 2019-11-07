ColourPop’s New Hydrating Concealer is Your Skin, But Better on a Budget

Fresh off its big tinted moisturizer launch, ColourPop has rolled out the Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Concealer. If you like natural-looking, creamy coverage, the Pretty Fresh line is for you. In the beauty community, we see celebrities and influencers favoring heavier matte foundation that hides everything—freckles, acne and any and all “imperfections.” But for every day, sometimes we want a laid-back look that makes us look and feel like ourselves. The Pretty Fresh line, and this new concealer, is for those days.

The oil-free, full-coverage concealer is full of coconut water and hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture. Even better, there are 30 inclusive shades to choose from. And that’s not 20 shades of pale. There are five hues in each category: Fair, Light, Medium, Dark and Deep Dark. Each has shades for neutral, warm and cool undertones. It’s the perfect companion to the Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer, which has 24 shades ranging from fair to deep. While a few fewer options, the lightweight coverage allows for a ton of shade flexibility.

In addition to the concealer, ColourPop launched the Pretty Fresh Blending Sponge, an affordable dupe for your favorite beauty sponge. Use it to blend concealer to hide undereye circles, as well as highlight and contour.

Shop the Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Concealer now for just $9, and the Blending Sponge for $5, both on the ColourPop website.

