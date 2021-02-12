Whoa—ColourPop’s President’s Day Sale Is Up To 75% Off

President’s Day is not the most exciting holiday unless you’re a pretty big fan of George Washington or Abraham Lincoln. (No judgments.) What you can do on the holiday, other than sleep in, is go shopping—online, of course. Because there are deals to be had across the spectrum. One of our favorites is ColourPop’s President’s Day sale for 2021, which is also a bit of a Valentine’s Day sale as well as a big launch day. Because you know ColourPop does nothing small.

If you have your eyes on something specific from ColourPop or its sister brands SOL and Fourth Ray Beauty, there’s a good chance you can get it for 25 percent off. That’s the sitewide discount, though exclusions include the new Melrose collection, curated palettes and build-your-own palettes, as well as brand collabs Hocus Pocus, Hello Kitty, Raw Beauty Kristi, Sailor Moon and Make It Black.

In addition to the sitewide sale, you can score up to 75 percent off palettes, lip kits and so much more, including some best-sellers. There’s so much to choose from but we’re getting you started with some of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bare Necessities Shadow Palette

This huge neutral palette comes out to be less than $1 a shade.

Amor Shadow Palette

Metallic plum and rich mauves are perfect for V-day looks.

Must-Have Stash Lippie Pencil Cup Lippie Pencil Vault

This massive, colorful vault includes 36 perfect lipsticks with a $226 value.

SOL Body Wash

This hydrating coconut cleanser will make you feel like you’re on vacation.

Freckle Pen

Choose from dark brown or soft brown.