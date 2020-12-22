ColourPop’s Post-Holiday Sale Features Half-Off More Than 100 Products

There are sales and then there are sales. Black Friday is known to have the biggest discounts but after the holidays are actually when some of the deepest sales occur. Whether for Boxing Day, the New Year or just because, ColourPop’s post-holiday sale for 2020 is one of the best of the year. Here’s when you can stock up on all the things you missed out on at a discount, including palettes, lipsticks, glosses and so much more.

Not only is ColourPop having a sitewide 25 percent off sale, but there’s also a 50 percent off section of more than 100 products. There’s not just makeup. You can also scoop up discounted Fourth Ray Beauty skincare and Sol bronzing body products. So, take 25 percent off new favorites such as the Hello Kitty and RawBeautyKristi palettes, or go crazy in the half-off area.

A mix of both sales is probably the best way to play this. But because half-off is just too good to skip, we included some of our faves below to get you started.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Garden Variety Shadow Palette

This vibrant 15-pan palette features a mix of matte, metallic and Super Shock Shadow formulas.

Aura & Out Shadow Palette

This unique yellow, chartreuse and mint palette includes festive glitter shades.

Fourth Ray Beauty Good Vibrations Rose Quartz Kit

Get a quartz facial roller and mini Rose Face Milk.

Cosmic Charge Super Shock Shadow

You’ll wear this warm taupe eyeshadow every day.

More Better Ultra Matte Lip

This deep wine hue is gorgeous for winter.