ColourPop Is Kicking Off Its Iconic Palette Sale With All-New Products

If there’s anything we like more than a makeup sale, it’s a makeup sale that also includes new, never-before-seen products. Let’s go even further and say these new products are included in the sale. That’s exactly what ColourPop is doing for its palette sale. Not only are eye-shadow palettes 25 percent of through the weekend, but a new collection called Big Poppy is up for grabs, too.

Big Poppy is a vivid collection inspired by, well, poppies in bloom. Products feature winter-ready shades of rust, terracotta and nudes. The line includes an all-matte eyeshadow palette, Lippie Stix, Lippie pencils, blushes, a shimmering body oil and a new face milk. Give the collection a shot while you’re stocking up on eyeshadow palettes starting at just $9.

Overwhelmed with all the options? There are so. many. Shop some of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Big Poppy Shadow Palette

All-matte palettes are very popular for ColourPop and we have a feeling this monochromatic one won’t be any different.

Groove Thing Lippie Stix Set

Get three brand-new shades in the newest Blur finish.

Going Coconuts Shadow Palette

This palette is a neutral one but with a twist.

Mulan Shadow Palette

Pick up this limited-edition warm palette before it’s gone for good.

Truly Madly Deeply Shadow Palette

Have you ever seen a cuter pink palette?