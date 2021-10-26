ColourPop’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Collection Is the Brand’s Most Requested Collab Ever

Whether you think it’s a Halloween or a Christmas movie (we vote Halloween), The Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic to watch throughout the holidays. In fact, the iconic Disney and Tim Burton film is so popular that fans have been asking ColourPop when they’re getting a Nightmare Before Christmas collab, considering the brand has launched numerous Disney collections in the past. Well, the holidays just came early and this collection is even better than we could have expected.

Just in time for Halloween, ColourPop is rolling out a 13-piece collection inspired by Jack, Zero, Sally, Oogie Boogie and all of your favorite Nightmare characters. Packaging features neon illustrations from the film that glow with the flash of a black light, while products include pressed powder and jelly eyeshadows, glitter gels, lux crème lipsticks and so much more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Starting October 28 on ColourPop’s website, shop The Nightmare Before Christmas Palette, Trio Of Terror Jelly Much Shadow Trio, BFF Liquid Liners, Master of Fright Gliterally Obsessed, Zero Blending Sponge, Nightmare Before Christmas Individual Face Crystals and Lux Lipstick Holiday Decorations. The latter are the cutest lipstick ornaments featuring Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie. These are perfect to give out to friends, family, coworkers — anyone a fan of the film.

These are also ColourPop’s first embossed lipsticks, with raised skull and bones details.

The collection will also launch at Ulta on October 31 so you’ll want to set your iCal alarm. If you can’t wait, you can still pick up the Hocus Pocus collection, which includes ColourPop’s first candle — the Iconic Black Flame Candle, of course.