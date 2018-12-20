ColourPop’s New Lip Care Products Are Just What Our Winter Pout Needs

As temperatures drop and we are faced with the height of winter temps, one thing’s for sure: dryness is real. From ashy hands to chapped cheeks, the cold weather does a pretty great job of sucking the hydration out anything and everything. But of all the dry skin woes that occur during the bitter temps, dry lips may just top them all in annoyance-factor.

For that very reason, we are relieved at the release of ColourPop’s new products, which are focused on healing and moisturizing our lips.. The budget-friendly, high-quality brand’s two newbies will not only hydrate and protect your pout, but keep it flake-free, too. Now available on-line at ColourPop, you can snag a Lippie Scrub and Lippie Balm for under $10 a piece or buy a duo Lippie Prep Set for $12 that includes a matching balm and scrub.

The new Lippie Balm is like a tint and balm hybrid with a barely-there flush of color. The balm comes in six scents and shades and they all taste delicious. The high-gloss formula is chock-full of hydrating ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, coconut and macadamia oil. Say goodbye chapped lips and hello to a kissable-smooth (and hydrated) pout.

For days when dryness does occur, the Lippie Scrub is the perfect solution to slough off pesky, dry skin. It’s a sugar-based scrub with a shea butter, sweet almond oil and jojoba oil so lips aren’t stripped of moisture after each use. The scrub is available in three flavors: strawberry, piña colada and raspberry sorbet.

If you can’t decide on a flavor, buy a few and get free shipping on order over $30. Head over to ColourPop now to get your balm and scrub so you can step into the new year with your best lips yet.

Here’s a sneak peek of the new lip-smoothing collection.

ColourPop Lippie Balm in Bellini BB

If you love the old-school candy peach rings, you’ll love applying this peachy balm.

$6 at ColourPop Cosmetics

ColourPop Lippie Scrub in Razzle Dazzle

We love the fresh, yet sweet scent of raspberry sorbet in this gentle lip scrub.

$8 at ColourPop Cosmetics

ColourPop Passion Pit Lippie Balm

If you prefer a totally sheer option, this red balm will give your pout major gloss.

$6 at ColourPop Cosmetics