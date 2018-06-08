ColourPop is Launching Its First-Ever Foundation Next Week

Calling all ColourPop fans (and all-around fans of reasonably priced makeup): Get ready, because something big is coming your way. After major success with their No Filter Concealers, the brand thought it fitting to create an entire collection of foundation with, wait for it, 42 shades. To that we say: Thank you for getting it right the first time around.

In addition to the foundations ($12), the No Filter Complexion Collection offers three Loose Setting powders ($9), six Sheer Matte Powders ($9) and two Foundation Brushes (F16 $9 and F17 $8) so, you can bet on long-lasting, flawless skin. Plus, as with almost all of ColourPop’s other products, the formulas are vegan and cruelty-free.

Now, down to the brass tacks of what they do and why this is exciting— besides the obvious low price point. The foundation is oil-free, lightweight, and has a matte finish, meaning it won’t clog up your pores in the summer heat. And if you’re oily no matter what (hello, me!), the Sheer Matte Powders are perfect for absorbing extra oil throughout the day, while also minimizing appearance of pores, due to its buildable formula.

To ensure all that stays put, their Loose Setting Powder has you covered. In three different shades, each conquers something different to maximize staying power and soft finish; Translucent is recommended for all skin tones, Banana serves as the best brightening shade for medium to dark skin tones, while Medium Deep is the best brightener for deep skin tones.

So, when can you try it out for yourself? The collection will launch on June 14th, exclusively on ColourPop.com. We can’t wait.