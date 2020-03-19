ColourPop’s “Mulan” Collection Will Bring Honor to Us All

Let’s get down to business. We’ve been waiting for the ColourPop Mulan collection for what feels like forever. (The song is stuck in your head now, right? Sorry about that.) Disney’s Mulan live-action feature film was supposed to come out March 27 but the release has been pushed back due to Coronavirus. In the meantime, you can get your Mulan fix with ColourPop’s red-and-gold collection. According to the brand, this has been the top requested Disney collaboration by ColourPop fans. And now, it’s almost here.

Like with other ColourPop collaborations, including the Sailor Moon collection, each of the products is inspired by the iconic film. You’ll find an eyeshadow palette with a mix of matte, metallic and foil finishes; neutral blushes, soft and bold lipsticks and lip glosses; and new skincare goodies from Fourth Ray Beauty. Everything retails for $25 and under and there will be bundles, sets, the full-collection and a PR box. The big kits usually go first, so check back here March 19 at 10am PST to make sure you get what you want before it’s gone for good.

Mulan Shadow Palette

With 16 shades of mattes, metallics and foils.

Fourth Ray Beauty Face Milk & Lip Mask Bundle

With Jasmine Tea Face Milk and Gold Lip Mask.

Pressed Powder Blush in Matchmaker

A pale nude with gold pearl.

Pressed Powder Blush in Good Luck Charm

A soft terracotta with gold pearl.

Lux Lip Trio

With Lux Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Strong Chi, Lux Creme Lipstick in Hua Mulan and Lux Gloss in Phoenix.

Lux GIoss in Phoenix

A peachy gold with gold-and-pink pearl.

Lux Creme Lipstick in Hua Mulan

A rosy pink.

Lux Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Strong Chi

A true yellow-red.

Full Collection

Every item in the Colourpop x Mulan collection.

Full PR Box Collection

Full collection in a limited-edition box.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.