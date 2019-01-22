ColourPop Wants Its First-Ever Mascara to Be Your New BFF

Only a few weeks into the New Year and ColourPop has been brightening up this cold winter season with a slew of new drops that fit perfectly into our makeup routines and don’t break the bank. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: a modestly-priced product that we can buy without testing is always exciting, simply because we know it’ll hardly make a dent in our budget.

As of late, it’s been all about new lip products, including the Lippie Scrubs and Balms and the Velvet Lip Blur. Now that your pout is smooth, hydrated and full of poppy color, ColourPop wants to amp up your eyelash flutter with its first-ever mascara.

The ColourPop BFF Mascara claims to lift and coat lashes with its truely-black formula, clumps and flakes. And while the formula inside the tube is important, mascara-loversknow the difference between a good mascara and a great one, is all in the brush. ColourPop didn’t skimp on this twisted, nylon fiber version. It’s uniquely-shaped to comb through lashes from root to tip and even grab those hard-to-reach lashes in the inner corner of your eye.

If this budget-friendly brand has this many must-have launches in the first month of the year, we can’t wait to see what else is in store for 2019. To stay updated on their newest launches and announcements, check the ColourPop Instagram page to be the first to know all the deets. Word on the street is that there may be something else up their sleeve that you won’t want to miss it.

The BFF Mascara will be available on Jan. 24 on ColourPop’s website and get this, it’s only $8. For that great of a price, you can snag one for you and your makeup bestie.

