ColourPop Just Launched Its First-Ever Hair Products Because Pink Is Still the Shade of the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

What do Megan Fox, Hilary Duff, Faith Hill, Joey King and Jennifer Lopez have in common? They’ve all experimented with pink hair, Fox most recently. It was a huge trend during the pandemic lockdowns and continues to be a fave of celebrities wanting to switch it up — temporarily. That’s probably why ColourPop is getting into hair for the first time with The Mane Event, a collection of semi-permanent hair tints, color conditioners and hair clips at super affordable prices.

Of course, there’s more than pink to choose from. In fact, there are six shades: Raspberry, Peach, Silver, Turquoise, Violet and Chestnut. Each features a conditioning formula that includes vegan keratin, mango butter and amla extract, free from parabens, bleach, sulfates and ammonia, making them great for all hair types — including previously dyed strands.

Now, what’s the difference between hair tints and color conditioners? Well, you’ll use them both when going a fun color. First, apply The Mane Event Hair Tints ($14 at ColourPop) to wet or dry hair (we find dry hair makes for bolder color) for 30-45 minutes. Keep the color fresh with a corresponding The Mane Event Colouring Conditioners ($16 at ColourPop) in the place of your regular conditioner. Just leave it on in the shower for 5-10 minutes. If you want more of a wash of color than a bold shade, just use a Colouring Conditioner without a Hair Tint.

Of course, ColourPop isn’t the only brand to make colorful, semi-permanent hair dye. We love OVertone Haircare Semi-Permanent Color Depositing Conditioner in Rose Gold ($32 at Amazon ) and Rose Gold for Brown Hair ($32 at Amazon ). Lime Crime ($17 at Ulta Beauty) and Good Dye Young ($18 at Sephora) also make stellar options.

But there’s something exciting about ColourPop finally getting into the hair game. What else could be coming down the pipeline?!