See the Entire Colourpop x MakeupShayla Collection In All Its Glory

We all know what it’s like to be a bit under construction. Whether you’re trying to decide where to go to college or are in between jobs, life is a work in progress. Beauty influencer MakeupShayla knows that well, and it inspired her second collection with Colourpop called Proceed with Caution. It’s the second collection for Shayla and the affordable makeup brand. (The first one came out this time last year.) This one has brighter, bolder shades and feels all the more personal.

“The past year my life has been under construction. I’m on a new fitness and health journey (I’ve lost 25 pounds) and I bought my first house that has literally been under construction the past six months,” Shayla said in a statement. “I think everyone can relate to being under construction or going through a major change in their life. I decided to name the eyeshadow palette Proceed with Caution because it’s a fierce palette with the pop of color. Proceed with caution when using this palette because it will take you from 0 to glam real quick.”

The seven-piece collection features eyes, lips and face color that’ll look amazing on all skin tones. You can trust Shayla for that, as she’s called out brands in the past that didn’t have an exclusive shade range. This line includes: Proceed with Caution Pressed Powder Palette ($12 at Colourpop), with nine matte and metallic shades; Pressed Powder Blushes in Construct ($8 at Colourpop), a mid-tone rose nude with gold shimmer, and Whistle While You Werk ($8 at Colourpop), a matte pink; Ultra Satin Lips in Slow Down ($7 at Colourpop), a honey nude, and Speed Up ($7 at Colourpop), a nude pink; as well as Lip Liners in BFF 3 ($6 at Colourpop), a deep nude, and BFF 4 ($6 at Colourpop), a deep chestnut nude.

Shop the entire Proceed With Caution collection now until supplies last.

