Colourpop’s Newest Collection is Like Facetune for Your Lips

Undisputed fact: a poppy lip color can complete and transform any look. Even when rocking sweatpants and a hoodie, throwing on a bold lip makes it look as though you actually put in effort, when you really just rolled out of bed and threw something on. With that being said, we understandably perk up when something new drops, because that means we can stock up on more colors and continue to pull a fast one on our Instagram followers. Today, we owe our thanks to the just-released line of Colourpop Lux Blur lipsticks.

As if the brand didn’t already have a stellar lineup of affordable cosmetics, this new one just made our bitterly-cold, winter day feel like the start of summer. Here’s a quick rundown. The Lux Velvet Blur Lip collection is comprised of 16 pigment-rich lip colors with a matte finish. What makes it noteworthy is a soft-focus technology to smooth, blur and fill-in imperfections like fine lines and cracks. Consider it an Insta-filter for your pout.

Like the already existing Lux lipstick collection, the Blur lipsticks come in universally-flattering shades like Lucky Strike, a mauve-ish pink and Alchemist, a blackberry purple. And if you appreciate beautiful packaging, you’ll love the rose gold tubes and star-imprinted lipsticks just as much as you enjoy sporting your favorite hue.

It’s available today on ColourPop for just $7 a pop. Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite shades.

Lux Velvet Blur Lipstick in Sorry Not Sorry

Colder temps doesn’t mean you have to stash away your bright, poppy lip colors. This bright violet shade is perfect to take fro winter to spring.

$7 at ColourPop

Lux Velvet Blur Lipstick in Superbloom

A classic red lipstick is a must in your makeup kit. We love this bright red lippie because it looks great on all skin tones.

$7 at ColourPop

Lux Velvet Blur Lips in Vignette

This cocoa brown is the ultimate winter lip color. Like the rich color of a chocolate bar, this hue is the perfect warm compliment to any look.

$7 at ColourPop

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.