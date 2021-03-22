Lizzie McGuire Didn’t Get A Reboot But She Did Get A ColourPop Collab

It’s been a whopping 20 years since Hilary Duff graced our small screens as Lizzie McGuire. Since then, her early aughts makeup and hairstyles have become truly iconic. It’s only fair she’d get a makeup collection in her honor. Enter the Lizzie McGuire x ColourPop collection, a beauty collab you didn’t see coming. But we’re thankful it’s here.

The world was collectively bummed when the Lizzie McGuire reboot was officially axed in December. It seems Duff wanted to go a more adult way than Disney did. The jury is out on when and if they’ll ever agree and come back to the table. While we hold on to that little bit of hope, we’ve got this fun collab to hold us over. Lizzie deserves it.

The eight-piece collection includes the What Dreams Are Made Of Palette (a 12-pan palette) with duo-chrome finishes. Expect the first So Juicy lip gloss with glitter, including Dear Diary So Juicy Duo (in Lizzie, crystal clear gloss with rainbow glitter, and Miranda, translucent pink gloss with peachy golden glitter), as well as Seriously Cool So Juicy Duo (in Gordo, a translucent violet with rainbow glitter, and Ethan Craft, a translucent orange with copper and gold glitter).

Bubblegum Pop Lippie Scrub will help prep your lips for gloss in the most 2001 way possible, while you play with two new glitters: Sing to Me Paolo Glitterally Obsessed (a white opal with bright rainbow glitter) and Get a Grip! Glitterally Obsessed (a bubblegum pink with multi-dimensional rainbow glitter).

Finally, there are two new blushes: Dee-lish! Pressed Powder Blush (a cool-toned bubblegum pink with a satin finish) and You Are Magnifico Pressed Powder Blush (a cool-toned hot pink blush with a satin finish). ColourPop’s collabs often sell out fast. Just look at RawBeautyKristi and Animal Crossing collections. ColourPop could barely keep them in stock. It’s fair to say we think Lizzie is going to be even bigger. Set your iCal for March 26 at 10am PST and check back here for all the shopping details.