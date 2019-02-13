Colourpop’s Newest Drop is the Color Fix Your Winter Routine Needs

Whoever said muted shades should replace poppy colors come winter, is seriously disturbed. No one knows this better than Colourpop. Just a few weeks after unveiling their first-ever BFF Mascara, the brand is gifting us with yet another bestie for our makeup clique: the Colourpop BFF Liquid Liner. And since the brand is so good at delivering options on options with every drop, the newness is available in seven different shades. Variety is the spice of life, especially when the weather is this bleak.

And in 2019, rigid beauty rules no longer exist. Vivid shades aren’t just for matching the mood of sunny days. We need them to warm up the cold ones too and these liners are doing just that. Rich in pigment and easy to apply with a precision felt tip, these liners are practically made for beginners who struggle to draw a line or wing across the lash line. In simpler terms, the application is similar to writing with a pen so you can get it right on the first try.

The best part is that if you’ve already snagged your favorite BFF Mascara colors, you can easily mix and match with these complimentary liners to conjure up your own colorful creation. If not that, you can at least get your skills up before spring.

The liners are available on ColourPop’s website and come in seven different shades, some of which are the traditional black, bright red, sunshine yellow and emerald green. Since they’re only $8, you can (and should) grab all the colors you desire without readjusting your bank account.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.