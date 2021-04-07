ColourPop Is Basically Giving Away Lipstick & Buzzy Collabs Are Included

It sounds hard to believe after more than a year, but soon we won’t be wearing masks every day. I know. It’s going to feel so weird! Maybe now you’re taking yours off to have dinner outside with a friend or having a small get-together. And you know what that means? Lipstick is back. Luckily, ColourPop is having a lipstick sale so you can show off your pucker and not just your eye makeup.

This isn’t just any makeup sale. This is probably the best it’s going to get when it comes to lipstick. All lip products are buy one, get one free for two days. (And we wouldn’t be surprised if ColourPop extended it a bit.) This includes most of the brand’s buzzy launches, including the Lizzie McGuire collection. Right now only Make It Black and Animal Crossing products are excluded.

Pick up lip gloss and plumping gloss, matte lipstick, liquid lippies, cream lipstick and even lip scrub. Hurry before your favorite shades are gone.

Health Kick Lux Gloss

A warm chocolate with pink and gold pinpoints.

Fly Like Me So Juicy Plumping Gloss

A cool toned baby pink with hot pink pinpoints.

Little Snow Crème Lux Lipstick

A creamy pink raspberry.

Prairie Home Lippie Stix

A brick red.

Bubblegum Pop Lippie Scrub

A gentle sugar scrub that smells like bubblegum.