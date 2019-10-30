ColourPop’s Massive Box of 48 Lipsticks Is Back for the Holidays

If there’s a lipstick-obsessive in your life, maybe your mom or your wannabe-vlogger friend, here’s a gift everyone will love. ColourPop’s Lippie Stix Box features 48 of the brand’s best-selling shades in one cute kit that resembles the crayon boxes we had as kids. It’s a makeup lover’s dream. You can literally wear a new shade every day for more than a month. ColourPop brought back the iconic kit by popular demand—it sold out last time for good reason. Though it’s a splurge gift, each lipstick breaks down to be less than $4. If there’s no one in your life you can think needs it, you can always buy the set and break it up between friends and family.

There are three ColourPop formulas inside the box. There is full-coverage comfort Matte, full-coverage Matte X (an ultra-matte) and medium-to-full Crème shades. Some of my favorite hues include Goal Digger (a warm rose), Brink (a matte terracota rose), Cami (a cool-toned mauve), Lumiere (a matte dusty mauve pink) and Happy Thoughts (a deep rosy mauve). Lipstick lovers: you’re going to go crazy for these.

ColourPop is killing it right now with trend-driven launches, such as the Disney collab and ’90s-style collection. But this lipstick kit doesn’t have super-trendy colors and styles. Instead, there are really wearable, classic shades that you’ll use until the end of the tube. (When does that happen?!) Shop it now for $150 at ColourPop.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.