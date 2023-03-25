ColourPop’s ‘The Legend of Korra’ Collection Features Its First-Ever Chrome Liquid Eyeshadow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have to be honest about something. I didn’t know what The Legend of Korra was until this week. But when I mentioned it to my STYLECASTER colleagues, the general concusses was that I’ve been missing out. All of a sudden I know understand why I’m seeing TikTokers freaking over Colourpop’s The Legend of Korra collaboration. To say the video game, comic books, and TV show are popular would be an understatement. So, if you’re a fan too, you’re going to flip over how cute this collection is. But if you’re like me and are new to the fandom, you’re coming for the all-new products and unreleased formulas.

The collection includes ColourPop products you know and love in new shades and finishes: The Legend of Korra Pressed Powder Palette inspired by your fave Legend of Korra characters and the four elemental bending arts, Fresh Kiss Lip Creme in two new shades (inspired by Naga and Pabu), Graphix Inx Liner in two new shades (inspired by Korra and Asami) and Super Shock Highlighter in a new rainbow Tie Dye finish.

The line also includes a brand-new product for the brand: Chrome Liquid Eyeshadow. It’s ColourPop’s first multi-chrome, liquid eyeshadow packed with color-shifting, ultra-reflective pearls. Yeah, I can’t wait to try these either. The colors are gorgeous.

I expect most of the sets to sell out like ColourPop’s other collabs but grab what you can now!

Legend of Korra x ColourPop Collection

With a retail value of $131, the full collection is the best bang for your buck.

Legend of Korra Shadow Palette

Shadow Palettes are always the hero of collabs and this one is no different. This 15-pan palette features Matte, Metallic, Matte Sparkle and Super Shock finishes inspired by Legend of Korra characters and the four elemental bending arts.

The Four Elements Chrome Liquid Shadow Set

Single shades are already selling out so here’s your chance to get all four with a $4 savings.

Spirit Wilds Super Shock Highlighter

This bouncy, silky highlighter has an all-new rainbow Tie Dye finish.

Fur Besties Lip Set

This weightless, mousse lippie delivers buildable coverage with a soft matte finish — in two new shades.

Girl Power Graphix Ink Liner Set

ColourPop’s popular liquid liners now come in denim blue and a warm burgundy.