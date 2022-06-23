TikTok Star Jasmine Chiswell Designed a ColourPop Collection With Her Old Hollywood Vibe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

To say that TikTok superstar Jasmine Chiswell has Old Hollywood energy would be an understatement. The blonde hair with the pin curls, the red lipstick, the vintage threads — she’s the real deal. The Scottish content creator (she has almost 16 million TikTok followers!) even lives in a Hollywood Hills house previously occupied by the one and only Marilyn Monroe. Chiswell is the perfect person to create an Old Hollywood-inspired makeup collection for ColourPop.

“I’m thrilled to be working with ColourPop to produce a collection that embodies everything I’m passionate about,” Chiswell said in a statement. “As a new mom, it’s always hard to carve out me-time and get glammed up like I used to. So, I am so excited to launch this collection to bring back something special for everyone! A little Lux Gloss can give you old-Hollywood glam with only a quick swipe, and the whole collection offers everything you need for the entire iconic look!”

The brand-new line includes vintage-inspired nude shades and metallic pink hues that feel totally fresh for 2022. You can go total iconic blonde like Chiswell or just add some baby blue shadow to your usual makeup routine. The sparkly red lip gloss is to die for and is perfect for any party look. Hurry and shop the collection below before it sells out.

Full Collection Set

Real Jasmine Chiswell fans will want to scoop up the entire collection, which has a retail value of $92.

What a Bombshell Eye Set

At these prices, you can grab both of the mini eyeshadow palettes — with a $3 savings.

Glitz n’ Glamour Lip Set

If you can’t choose just one lipstick and liner set, grab the trio with a $48 value.

Glamour Shot Lux Gloss

This warm red with gold and hot pink pinpoints looks amazing on its own or over a full-coverage lip. While you’re here, grab the nude-y pink, Platinum Blonde shade, too.