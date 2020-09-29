Colourpop’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Collection Is Here Just in Time for Spooky Season

Halloween 2020 is already a bit of a fail. Okay, maybe that’s too negative of me but since it’s not safe to gather in big groups and trick-or-treating is iffy at best, we’re all figuring out how to celebrate spooky season at home. Luckily, Colourpop’s Hocus Pocus collection is here to make it a little more fun. Channel the Sanders Sides (costume idea?) with a limited-edition line with fall-ready shades and textures. Per usual with Colourpop, packaging is too cute for words.

The 1993 film is iconic for its somewhat campy witches played by favorites Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. Weirdly at the time, it wasn’t a huge hit and was mostly critically panned. But in the past 27 years (!!!), it’s become a sensation and a must-watch around Halloween. Now, you can have it on your TV while you create hilarious TikToks with the Colourpop collection.

The line launches September 30 and is expected to sell out fast. Shop the Gather Round Sisters Palette ($22 at Colourpop); which has 15 matte and shimmer shades, as well as Falsies Faux Lashes in Boss Witch, Flirty Witch and Clever Witch ($9 each at Coloupop); Glitterally Obsessed in Amok! Amok! Amok! and Another Glorious Morning ($9 each at Coloupop); and Art Liners in Sistas!, Trick or Treat and Black Flame Candle ($8 each at Coloupop). Yes, the shade names are perfect.

Finally, there are also Lux Lipstick/Lip Liner Duos in Sarah, Winnie and Mary ($16 each at Coloupop). You can get the entire collection as a bundle, too ($130 at at Coloupop).

Set your alarms and come back here to pick up your favorites.