ColourPop’s ‘High School Musical’ Collection Is Peak Millennial Nostalgia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t matter that I’m literally in my 30s. When I hear the beginning of “Get’cha Head in the Game,” it brings me back to 2006 like nothing else. If you haven’t done an HSM rewatch lately, let me tell you, it holds up. To inspire the rewatch, and to bring peak nostalgia to your beauty bag, ColourPop just rolled out a Disney collab with High School Musical. As expected, it’s so freaking cute.

The collection includes the East High Pressed Powder Palette ($24 at ColourPop), a 15-shade pressed shadow palette that emulates a signed East High Yearbook. There are East High-themed shadow presses plus shade names inspired by the original film, such as those in true gold, bright basketball orange, and turquoise in Matte, Metallic, Matte Sparkle and Super Shock finishes.

For the lipstick lovers, we’ve got the Just A Tint Lip Crayons in Stick to the Status Quo ($9 each or $25 for three at ColourPop), moisturizing lip crayons inspired by the iconic No.2 pencil in new, sheer, glossy hues of pinky nude, hot pink and cherry red.

Rounding out the collection is the Pressed Powder Blush — It’s the Start of Something New ($14 at ColourPop), in pinky nude, bright pink and warm red shades. Then there’s the Show Biz Creme Gel Liner Trio – Bop to the Top ($8 each or $21 for three at ColourPop), creamy gel liners in East High red, white and gold. The brand’s best-selling shade, Exit, is included with limited-edition packaging.

Like most big ColourPop collections, we totally expect this to sell out. Usually the full collection ($95 at ColourPop) and the PR box ($99 at ColourPop) usually go first so hurry and grab what you want now. You already know the quality of ColourPop so these products will fit seamlessly into your collection.