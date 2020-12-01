ColourPop’s Hello Kitty Collab Is Back & Better Than Ever

You’re not supposed to keep makeup past its expiration date but we all have some products that are hard to let go of. Maybe it’s a lipstick shade you can’t find anymore or an eyeshadow that evokes emotion. For me, one of those is the ColourPop x Hello Kitty collection eyeshadow from exactly four years ago. I was a Hello Kitty stan as a child and now in my mid-30s, I can’t help but love the Super Shock Shadow stamped with the iconic image. Now, I can replace it with all new shades.

It feels like ColourPop is always collaborating but Sanrio was actually ColourPop’s first lifestyle brand collaboration. The duo is at it again in celebration of Sanrio’s 60th Anniversary. This year is a bit more pastel and holiday-ready than the 2016 collection. It’s ready to be gifted to friends and, well, yourself.

“We’re excited to join forces with ColourPop Cosmetics for this super cute winter wonderland collection perfect for holiday gifting,” said Jill Koch, SVP of Sales and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc, in a statement. “Our fans will love the option to mix and match different items from the assortment to create their ultimate holiday makeup looks inspired by Hello Kitty and Friends.”

There’s lip gloss, an eyeshadow palette, glitter, blush and all-new lip scrub and balm. The packing is as cute as you would expect from Sanrio and the quality and affordability are what you want from ColourPop.

The entire collection rolls out December 4 on ColourPop’s website and December 6 at Ulta Beauty. Shop them all, below!

Snowkissed Lip Care Kit

With Peppermint Cookie Lippie Scrub and Lip Mask to exfoliate and soften.

Snow Much Fun Palette

With nine shades in soft coral, icy lavender and petal pink.

Big Surprise Lux Gloss Trio

Three cushion-y lip gloss shades in Icicle Pop, So Chilly and Big Bow.

Snow Cute Glitter Gel Mini Kit

With four new mini Glitterally Obsessed Glitter Gels in the range of pastel, coral and vibrant shades.

Blush

In Bundled Up and At Frost Sight.

Blush $12 each buy it

Full Collection

Get it all—these kits always sell out the quickest.