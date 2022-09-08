After Years of Waiting, ColourPop’s ‘Harry Potter’ Collection Is Finally Here & It’s Perfect

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We thought the fever over ColourPop’s BT21 collab was major. But Harry Potter. Harry Potter? Fans have been waiting forever for this. And it’s finally here. ColourPop’s Harry Potter collection is for Potterheads of all ages and makeup levels. Beauty pros will love the all-new Pressed Powder Palette with the ColourPop eyeshadow quality you know and love, while makeup newbies will go crazy collecting all the lip balms and highlighters.

The Harry Potter x ColourPop collection features all-new shades inspired by each of the four Hogwarts houses with cute references to those iconic moments and characters we love sprinkled throughout. Collect all the products from “your” house (we all have done the quizzes) — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff — or mix and match colors, shades and textures. Shade names of the eyeshadows are ridiculously cute, too, such as Lumos and Pumpkin Juice. It just might inspire you to read the series all over again. (We’ll just try to forget about the author.)

Like most of ColourPop’s big collabs, we expect this collection to go quickly — maybe faster than any of ’em. So hurry and grab the goods, below.

Back to Hogwarts Pressed Powder Palette

There are 24 shades, including bright marigold, vivid coppery red and deep forest green in Metallic, Matte, Pressed Glitter, Matte Sparkle and Super Shock Tie Dye finishes.

Lux Velvet Liquid Lip

There are three ultra-wearable shades inspired by the golden trio – Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. (This shade is the latter.)

Lux Lip Gloss

This cushiony gloss was inspired by Luna Lovegood. It’s a sheer icy blue with pink, teal and violet pinpoints.

Graphix Ink Liner

Four long-wearing liquid eyeliners are available in Hogwarts House shades.

Super Shock Highlighter

The popular highlighter formula has a cool new tie dye finish.

Fourth Ray Lip Balm

Each vegan balm represents one of the four Hogwarts houses.