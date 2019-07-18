ColourPop Debuted a Sweet Collab with Halo Top and I’m Dying Over It

If there’s anything I like more than makeup, it’s ice cream. And now, they’ve come together in the cutest new makeup collection. Everyone’s favorite affordable brand ColourPop just teamed up with Halo Top Creamery on a dream collaboration. Whether you love it (like me) or hate it (like…a lot of others), the low-calorie, protein-enriched ice cream, flies off the grocery store shelves, so to speak. (I should know—I can never find my non-dairy Peanut Butter Cup.) For National Ice Cream Month—July, if you didn’t know—the two companies have come together on a limited-edition eyeshadow collection.

The collection includes four eyeshadow duos, packaged in adorable Halo Top-inspired ice cream pints. Each features two Super Shock Shadows inspired by Halo Top ice cream flavors: Birthday Cake, Rainbow Swirl, Strawberry and Mint Chip. The popular Super Shock Shadow formula is a cream-to-powder eyeshadow with a bouncy texture. These have a light sweet smell reminiscent of ice cream.

Here’s a breakdown of each duo so you know which one you need to have in your life. I’m just imaging all the pastel eye makeup tutorials we’re about to get from this collection.

Mint Chip

Includes Tassel (a bright white with silver glitter) and Semi Sweet (a pastel lime with silver glitters).

$12 at ColourPop

Birthday Cake

Includes Extra Sprinkles (a pale champagne with large gold glitters) and By the Pound (a Creamsicle-inspired orange with multidimensional glitter).

$12 at ColourPop

Rainbow Swirl

Includes Creamsicle (a baby pink with a blue-violet flip) and Sherbet Day (a bubblegum pink with silver flecks).

$12 at ColourPop

Strawberry

Includes Berry Sweet (a warm pink with a sparkly golden flip) and Jam Out (a vibrant red-pink with gold and hot pink flecks).

$12 at ColourPop

Want it all? The entire collection retails for $40. Get it and all the other duos on the ColourPop website July 19.

