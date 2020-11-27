ColourPop’s Cutest Eye Duo Fully Supports The Best Friends Animal Society

The only thing better than buying new eyeshadow is knowing your hard-earned dollars are supporting a great cause. May we recommend the sixth annual ColourPop Furriends Forever Eyeshadow Kit? It just might be the cutest collab of the season with two Super Shock Shadows in all-new shades. All net profits from the purchase of this product will be donated to Best Friends Animal Society.

By purchasing this adorable eyeshadow duo, you’ll be supporting a cause that helps save the lives of dogs and cats in U.S. shelters and bring our country to no-kill by 2025. That’s especially important right now when so many are losing their jobs and having a hard time carrying for their pets.

So, while you’re shopping ColourPop’s massive Black Friday sale (eyeshadow palettes start at $8!), add this eyeshadow duo to your card. It’s excluded from the sale but it’s very affordable on its own.

You probably already know how great ColourPop’s Super Shock Shadows are, but in case you’re not familiar, here’s the deal. It’s a long-wearing, cream powder formula with a bouncy texture that delivers all the pigment without fallout. We like applying them with our fingers and blending with a fluffy eyeshadow brush for max payoff.

The kit includes shades Good Boy! (a soft warm ivory shadow with pink, silver and gold pinpoints) and Feline Good (a warm bronze shadow with multidimensional pinpoints). Each has a pawprint imprinted right into the shadow so you’ll remember what your money supported. The dog and cat on the packaging are also extremely cute. It’s all about those little details we’ve come to expect from ColourPop. Grab it before it’s gone—until next year.