Here’s How to Get a Free Colourpop BFF Mascara

Colourpop continues to impress us with stellar products season after season at super-affordable prices. Fans (like us) will be happy to learn there’s an amazing gift-with-purchase deal going on right now that’ll get you a free BFF Mascara. Yes, f-r-e-e. It just so happens to be the perfect last step to a natural or glam makeup look since you can layer and layer and layer it without it getting all clumpy and gloopy. It’s the brand’s first mascara and it currently has a 4.5-star rating on the Colourpop website.

We were impressed with the BFF Mascara when it first launched, and since then the brand has expanded into really fun colors. This deal will get you the black option, and if you love it, there’s red, yellow, teal, purple, pink and blue to choose from when you run out and are feeling bold. And don’t worry—this is a full-sized black mascara. There are no tiny samples here (don’t they just run out so quickly?).

The freebie comes with a $50 purchase, which gets you a lot of product at these prices. May we suggest pickup up some of the Disney Villians collection, which includes eyeshadow, highlighters, jelly shadows, glitter pastes and lip products all with ultra-cute packaging. We’re also obsessed with the Boots Crème Gel Liner, which has an intense pink pigment and never transfers.

The free BFF Mascara deal is blowing up the Internet (hey, at least in the beauty world) but we’re waiting on confirmation from the brand on exact dates. In the meantime, take advantage of these other Colourpop sales, including one for the new So Juice Plumping Lip Gloss.