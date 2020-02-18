ColourPop’s Sister Brands Are Finally Coming to Ulta

While online shopping is great—and can often be cheaper—there’s nothing like going into a store to touch a beauty product before you buy it. That’s one reason ColourPop’s Fourth Ray Beauty and Sol Body launching at Ulta Beauty is so exciting. Seed Beauty, the company behind these affordable brands, announced its expansion into Ulta stores and on its site (760 doors for Sol and 128 for Fourth Ray). “Sol and Fourth Ray encourage confidence, self-expression and self-care,” said Seed Beauty co-founder and president Laura Nelson in a statement. “Ulta’s unique retail environment will take that journey even further.”

If you’re not familiar with ColourPop‘s sister brands, now might just be the time to try them now that you can rack up all the Ulta Rewards points. While ColourPop delivers color cosmetics, Fourth Ray is all about skincare and Sol Body has bronzing body products for all skin tones. Like ColourPop, each is vegan and cruelty-free. Fourth Ray’s skincare is also paraben-free, phthalate-free and synthetic fragrance-free, which is a big promise for an affordable brand.

Ready to shop the goods? Check out some of our favorite of the new-to-Ulta products, below.

Sol Body Gradual Sunless Tanning Lotion

In Fair/Light and Medium/Deep, this hydrating body lotion builds a natural-looking tan over time.

Sol Body Glow Oil

In four shades (Caramel, seen here), this body oil gives skin a hint of color with light-diffusing micro pearl.

Fourth Ray Beauty Good Mood Gel Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer contains watermelon seed, rose water, hyaluronic acid and marshmallow extract.

Fourth Ray Beauty Papaya Face Milk

Give skin a boost of hydration with papaya enzymes, papaya oil, water lily milk and white tea.

Fourth Ray Beauty BFD Cleansing Oil

Remove makeup and impurities without stripping your skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.