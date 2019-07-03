ColourPop’s Huge Sitewide Sale Just Made My Entire Week

While the holidays aren’t just for shopping—there’s rest, relaxation and family too— it’s often a time to grab some serious deals across all shopping categories. When it comes to the 4th of July, there are deep discounts available to shop in between fireworks and BBQs. One of our favorite beauty deals is ColourPop’s 4th of July sale, which has already started pre-holiday. You can get a head start on stocking up on the already-affordable products you know and love, including eyeshadow palettes, lippies, colorful mascara and so much more.

It’s hard to go wrong with a ColourPop haul, especially since the California-based brand puts out new products faster than we can even test them out. Plus, there are all of those ultra-fun collaborations, like the Disney Villians collection and lines with beauty influencers Kathleen Lights, Shayla and Becky G—just to name a few. To get you started, here are a few of my personal favorites to shop now.

Ooh La La! Shadow Palette

The pink eye trend has been going strong for years and I’m not at all mad at it. These are the perfect nine shades to help get the look and dozens more.

$9 (was $12) at ColourPop

Punch Liner Crème Gel Liner

I get more compliments on this waterproof liner than I get on anything else I wear. It comes in eight vibrant shades but I’m feeling yellow eyes as of late.

$4.13 (was $5.50) at ColourPop

BFF Mascara

Get thick, buildable lashes in just a few swipes with ColourPop’s newest mascara. It comes in seven bold shades.

$6 each (was $8) at ColourPop

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.