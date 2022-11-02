Whoa: ColourPop Is Launching at Target With Exclusive Products & Best Sellers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: you can get everything at Target. OK, not everything but it’s starting to feel like it as more as more fashion, beauty and wellness brands pop up at the major retailer. Next up? The limited-edition ColourPop for Target collection. Everyone’s favorite affordable makeup, skincare and bodycare brand is hitting the retailer just in time for the holidays with all-new products and best sellers.

From November 6 to February 25, 2023, shop Pressed Powder Palettes, Lippie Stix, and Super Shock shadows and highlighters. There will be an exclusive line-up of shades created just for Target, so these aren’t the ones you can get at Ulta Beauty and on ColourPop’s website. But don’t worry — the majority of products are still $15 or less.

While you’re picking up the fun new eyeshadow colors to try, hydrating lip tints and glitter gel, be sure to grab some holiday gifts too. There is some really cute packaging here that makes gift-giving a breeze. There’s so much to choose from, but check out out a few of our faves, below!

9-Pan Pressed Powder Palettes

There are four different Pressed Powder Palettes with the velvety-smooth formula you know and love.

Fourth Ray for Target Minty Fresh Lip Care Duo

This vegan lip balm contains hydrating shea butter and vitamin E.

So Glassy Lip Glosses

Pick up a few of these So Glossy glosses — ColourPop’s newest formula — for all the hydration and shine.

Colour Stixxx Duos

The multi-tasking eyeshadow in a stick comes in a new size with new shades!

Super Shock Shadows

The best-selling creme-to-powder is sold every 90 seconds!

Lippie Pencil Trio

These super-pigmented lip liners are ultra creamy and never feather throughout the day.

Gliterally Obsessed Duo

Get two of these glitter gels to sparkle the night away.