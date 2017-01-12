ColourPop is Launching Its First-Ever Eyeshadow Palettes, and We’re Freaking Out

If ColourPop were a person in a teen movie, it’d be the quiet nerd who slowly rises to popularity, becomes prom queen, and rides off into the sunset with a young Paul Rudd. Because unlike most Instagram-famous makeup brands that never make it past your newsfeed, ColourPop has slowly become one of the biggest, cult-favorite beauty brands on the internet, thanks to its phenomenal matte liquid lipsticks. And now, the brand is breaking the beauty world once again by releasing its first-ever eyeshadow palettes—and yes; you’re going to want to buy these immediately.

The brand announced on social media its two new palettes—the first called Hi-Maintenance, which includes four warm-toned shadows in melon and terracotta (both matte), and apricot and tan (both shimmery), and the second called Lo-Key, which includes three warm-toned matte shadows in melon, camel, and peach, and one shimmery pearl shadow. Each palette also comes with a tiny mirror in its lid and the phrase “made you look” emblazoned beneath it.

The palettes launch tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m. PST on ColourPop for the relatively affordable price of $18, and, in addition to the palettes, the brand is also releasing a big ol’ line of pressed powders as part of their Pressed Powders Collection, which will include over 20 single shades ($5 each), with shades ranging from electric blue to cranberry. And, if you buy four single shadows, you’ll get an empty palette for free so you can plug in your own shadows and customize your palette.

Yes, this might be everything of your dreams—unless, of course, you’re not a fan of warm-hued colors (which tend to look best on medium, olive, and dark skin tones). Still, we’d definitely recommend snatching one of these up as soon as they go on sale—we have a feeling they’ll be your new favorite palettes of the year.