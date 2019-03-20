StyleCaster
ColourPop Is Heading to the Dark Side With Its Latest Disney Collab

Photo: ImaxTree.

While we’re big fans of Belle, Jasmine, Tiana and all of the Disney princesses, there’s something especially badass about the villains. Apparently, Colourpop thought so too; The brand just announced the Colourpop Disney Villains collection, which officially launches March 21. This is Colourpop’s second Disney collaboration, following its princess-themed line last fall. This 27-piece, limited-edition drop is bigger, and dare I say better, and features bold shades and packaging inspired by Cruella de Vil, The Evil Queen, Ursula, Dr. Facilier, Maleficent and Hades. Most of the products are Colourpop favorites, but with all-new shades. Others are totally new formulas and unique to this collection.

Think eyeshadow, highlighters, jelly shadows, glitter pastes and lip products all at Colourpop’s affordable price point. Ahead, see every product from the collection so you can plan what you’ll grab ahead of time.

colourpop disney villains eyeshadow stylecaster

Image: Courtesy of Colourpop

Misunderstood Pressed Powder Palette

A mix of 15 mattes, metallics and jewel-toned shades.

$22

colourpop disney villans lipstick stylecaster

Image: Courtesy of Colourpop

Lux Lipstick 

Six buttery lippies that dry to a soft matte finish.

$8 each, $48 for bundle

colourpop disney villans jelly much stylecaster

Image: Courtesy of Colourpop

Jelly Much 

Six ultra-pigmented eyeshadow shades.

$8 each

colourpop disney villans lipgloss stylecaster

Image: Courtesy of Colourpop

Ultra Glossy Lip 

Six high-shine, non-sticky glosses.

$7 each

colourpop disney villans highlighter stylecaster

Image: Courtesy of Colourpop

Super Shock Highlighter 

Six buttery-soft highlighters.

$10 each

colourpop disney villans glitter stylecaster

Courtesy of Colourpop

Glitterally Obsessed 

Two gel-paste, multi-use glitters.

$10 each

colourpop disney villians kit stylecaster

Image: Courtesy of Colourpop

PR Box 

The entire collection in one kit.

$249

The Colourpop Disney Villains collection ranges from $7$249 and launches at 10 a.m. PST on Colourpop’s website and at Ulta’s website and in stores. Set your alarms because we have a feeling this is going to sell out fast.

