ColourPop’s Disney Collection Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

Nostalgia is huge right now. Just look at what’s on TV. There’s the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, Fuller House on Netflix and talks of Saved by the Bell coming back. We all want to live our childhood or teen years again, even just for an hour. ColourPop’s Disney Midnight Masquerade collection gives off the same throwback vibes. The massive 17-piece line features gorgeous images of some of your favorite Disney heroines: Rapunzel, Giselle, Belle, Tiana, Cinderella, Aurora, Megara and Esmeralda. (Yes, a ton of amazing ones are missing but it would be way too big if they were all included!) But this isn’t makeup for kids. It’s the same ColourPop you know and love in all-new formulas and shades.

The shades and formulas are inspired by each Disney Princess or heroine. There are eight Luxe Liquid Lipsticks ($8 at ColourPop) in colors such as Wonderboy (a rich berry) and Prince Phillip (a pink-red). This formula is a velvet liquid lipstick that has a non-drying, diffused look.

There are also four Pressed Powder Blush Compacts ($10 at ColourPop).

And four Pressed Powder Highlighters ($10 at ColourPop). You know how good ColourPop highlighters are.

The pièce de résistance of the collection is the Midnight Masquerade Shadow Palette ($22 at ColourPop). It’s a 15-pan palette featuring mattes, metallics and Pressed Glitters that’ll have you ready for a party. And hey, Halloween is coming up.

Pack your faves in a cute Disney Masquerade makeup bag ($15 at ColourPop).

As with all ColourPop collections, there are a bunch of kits by heroine and also the entire bundle ($166 at ColourPop).

Head over to ColourPop’s website to check out the entire collection.

