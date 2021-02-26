ColourPop’s Bambi Collection Is Your Childhood Come To Life

Disney makeup collections aren’t new. We’ve got princesses galore. So, it’s refreshing to see another Disney line focus more on the cuter characters, the animals that defined our childhood. ColourPop’s Disney Bambi collection evokes that exact vibe. With images of Bambi, Flower and Thumper, it’s the best kind of nostalgia.

Of course, it’s not just the cute packaging here—although, that’s collectible AF. Inside is the ColourPop makeup you know and love in all-new shades and products. The spring-ready collection features 5-pan palettes, Lux Glosses, Falsies Faux Lashes and Crème Gel Liner singles. These are the shades you need to take you into warmer months.

What are you waiting for? Shop the line below before it sells out. Plus, if you’re in the mood to add some foundation and concealer, all complexion products are 20 percent off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Flower Gloss Lux Gloss

A sheer cool lavender with pink and blue shimmering pinpoints.

Thumper Set Lip & Eye Set

A 5-pan palette, Raindrops Créme Gel Pencil and Thumper LUX Gloss.

Flower Palette Shadow Palette

A smokey purple in a mix of metallic and matte.

Life In The Woods Crème Gel Liner Kit

With Meadow, a matte butter yellow, Purty, a matte plum, and Raindrops, a metallic icy rose.

Disney Bambi And Colourpop Collection Full Collection Set

Get the entire massive bundle.