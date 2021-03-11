ColourPop’s New Blush Formula Is Makeup & Skincare In One Dewy Swipe

With all the TikTok drama about Gen Z vs Millenial beauty and fashion trends, there’s one thing that’s not talked about enough: the resurgence of blush. While us Millenials bronzed and contoured to the gods, Gen Zers take a different approach with more natural-looking skin and a ton of blush. ColourPop’s new Cheek Dew Serum Blush couldn’t come at a better time.

The 2021 way of wearing blush consists of a flush of color across the cheeks as well as on the nose. It’s meant to look like you sat out in the sun just a little too long. (But of course, in reality, you’re wearing sunscreen.) This kind of blend works best with a liquid blush. You can add the color right to your face and dab with your fingers or, as many beauty influencers prefer, put the formula on your hand and use a makeup sponge to tap the color onto the skin.

This works especially well with the new Cheek Dew, which is super lightweight and easily buildable.

The formula is a bit thinner—more serum-like—than others on the market and melts into skin especially well. It also contains hyaluronic acid, as well as vitamins C and E to nourish skin while you’re rocking the blush trend. There are 10 shades to flatter all skin tones and types. Some are already selling out.

Here I am trying the shade Hotline (a soft warm pink) in a few different lights.

I have mostly dry skin and prefer dewy products. Cheek Dew isn’t greasy so those with oily skin shouldn’t have an issue wearing it. But if you prefer more of a matte look, you might want to set it with powder. Although ColourPop launches new products every week, we’re hearing Cheek Dew is here to stay. Thank goodness.