ColourPop’s BT21 Collab Is Finally Here & Fans Are Freaking Out

Call all Line Friends fans: the time is finally here. ColourPop released its BT21 collection before the launch date and it’s just as cute as we expected. The BT21-inspired makeup collection is for UNISTARS. It includes a 24-pan shadow palette, three hydrating lip oils and seven single shadows themed to represent all the characters: Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky and Van.

If you aren’t exactly sure what BT21 is, we’re going to allow ColourPop to explain. “Prince TATA from Planet BT, who had been traveling with VAN, crashed on Earth. In order to spread love, TATA decides to become a star. Finally, they have met six fascinating members: KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, COOKY. This is the beginning of the future UNIVERSTAR BT21.”

Line Friends is a global creative studio that works with companies including Netflix, Supercell, Tencent

and Big Hit Entertainment. It has movies, games and tons of cute products — including pretty much everything with the BT21 characters on it.

Now, we’ve got a cute makeup collection with new colors in the ColourPop finishes you already love. And BT21 fans are freaking out. When ColourPop posted about the collab on its Instagram, comments ranged from “You all better have your servers/website/checkout, etc, prepared. We will crash it trying to get our hands on this merch.” to “I’m getting them even if I don’t have space in my make up drawer!!!”

OK, it’s time to get a look at the whole collection. It’s out July 14 at 10 a.m. PST on the ColourPop website.

Bon Voyage Pressed Powder Palette

This colorful 24-pan palette features matte, metallic, pressed glitter and matte sparkle finishes.

Lux Lip Oils

The moisturizing gel-oil lippies come in red, peach and sheer.

Super Shock Shadows

The OG bouncy formula comes in these cool tie-dye finishes inspired by each character.