ColourPop’s First-Ever Blush and Highlighter Sticks Have Arrived

Even though I’ve been a beauty editor for almost a decade, I can get pretty lazy when it comes to wearing makeup. I have a busy schedule and don’t always have time to find the right brush to use with all my products. (And washing those brushes? The worst.) That’s why I love sticks, like the new ColourPop Blush and Highlighter Stix. It’s the first time the brand has done these easy-to-use products and I for one am stoked about it.

The new blush and highlighter formula blends easily thanks to highly emollient and glossy ingredients including vitamin E. They’re super buildable so one swipe will give you a light wash of color and a few swipes will give you a bolder look. You can blend them out with your fingertips, a makeup sponge or a brush.

There are a whopping 18 Blush Stix shades to choose from, including Hooked (a rosy terracotta with gold pearl), Invite Only (a warm rose terracotta) and Big Splash (a mid-tone warm pink). Plus, there are eight Lite Stix with gorgeous highlighting hues including Hope St (a peach with hot pink sparkle), Bullz Eye (a neutral gold with silver sparkle) and Acting Up (a bronzed peach).

If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by the number of shades, the brand made it easier with Blush and Lite Stix Bundles. Each includes two Blush Stix and one Lite Stix. I love the I Orchid You Not Bundle, which includes Pretty Thing Blush Stix, Flying High Lite Stix and Cool It Blush Stix. They’re ultra-wearable shades for everyday.

The ColourPop Blush and Highlighter Stix retail for $8 each and the Blush and Lite Stix Bundles cost $22. They’re all available now on the ColourPop website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.