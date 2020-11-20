ColourPop’s Massive Black Friday Sale Includes $8 Eyeshadow Palettes

In between grabbing gifts for family and friends for the holidays, it’s important to treat yourself a bit, too. It’s been one hell of a year, after all. The ColourPop Black Friday sale is a great time to do just that—and at a discount. You know the brand is already really affordable, with most makeup and skin care priced at less than $25. But now, you can shop 30 percent off sitewide, as well as massive value sets that make each product even more affordable.

From November 23 to December 1, take 30 percent off all lip, complexion and eye products from ColourPop’s website. But maybe even more exciting is all these value vaults, some with eyeshadow palettes as affordable as $8. Prefer lipstick? Don’t worry—there’s more than one massive lip vault to keep you stocked up all year. There are also vaults from sister brands FourthRay Beauty and SOL.

Set your alarm because the most popular items and colors do go fast. Get a peek at some of them, below.

Dream Big Vault

Get six best-selling 9-pan palettes at a value of $72.

Liquid Liner Pen Vault

Five best-selling liquid liner shades have a value of $40.

The Big Box of Lippie Stix

This popular vault sold out last year. It has a whopping 48 shades with a value of $336.

Dreamery Super Shock Shadow Mega Vault

This 9-shade eyeshadow vault has a value of $54.

At a Gloss Lux Liquid Lip Vault

With five best-selling shades and finishes, this lip vault has a $40 value.