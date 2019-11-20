10 Things You Need to Buy From ColourPop’s Black Friday Sale

If you’re a bit overwhelmed by all the Black Friday beauty sales, you’re not the only one. That’s why we’re breaking down some of our favorite discounts so you can mark your calendar and get ready to shop. ColourPop’s Black Friday sale 2019 is one of those deals that can’t be missed. You can pick up old favorites you’ll use every day, like concealer and foundation, as well as new products and shades you haven’t tried yet. You know ColourPop rolls out new collections almost every week so there’s a ton of fresh items to shop.

From November 25 to December 3, all ColourPop Cosmetics brands—ColourPop, Fourth Ray and Sol Body—are 30 percent off (with some exclusions). Plus, ColourPop is offering free domestic shipping (with no minimum) from November 21 to November 24. The brand will also be announcing “doorbuster deals” and even new launches on November 25 that will be available to shop throughout the week.

If you haven’t tried ColourPop’s Pretty Fresh line yet, with the hyaluronic acid-infused foundation and concealer, now just might be the time. There are also new face and body highlighters and bronzers from Sol Body, as well as new Fourth Ray skincare. Yup, ColourPop makes skincare and there are products to help dry skin and even breakouts.

Shop some of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.