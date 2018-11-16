Here’s The First Look At ColourPop’s Black Friday Sale, A Lipstick Lover’s Dream

Scroll To See More Images

One Los Angeles-based cosmetics company, known for its trend-driven products and palatable prices, is going to make lip color enthusiasts very happy this Thanksgiving. ColourPop’s Black Friday 2018 sales were revealed to StyleCaster first, and we promise to guide you through this excitable time. First things first: get ready to start your online haul between bites of pumpkin pie.

That’s because ColourPop waits for no one, and the brand’s Black Friday deals kick off on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 22 (exact time TBD). Rest assured, your shopping diligence will be well-rewarded, with 30 percent off of all lip products (excluding the Disney Designer collection). Whether you’re in the market for a Crème Lux Lipstick or a goof-proof Lippe Pencil, you’ve got your pick from ColourPop’s entire lip offering, which is honestly an embarrassment of riches. This brand knows good lip colors, and that’s why the lip deal will continue through Black Friday, Nov. 23.

On Cyber Monday, ColourPop is really upping the ante. The whole site will be 25 percent off on Nov. 26, which means you can peruse the 42 shades of No Filter Foundation and stock up on Kathleen Lights Zodiac Collection. However, products in the Disney Designer collection are not included and will remain full price during the sale. (A good portion of the collection is out of stock, anyway, so it is not a total loss.)

On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, keep an eye on these new lip products to grab for 30 percent off.

This lipstick vault includes seven Ultra Glossy Lips (Starburst, ‘Round Midnight, Paper Moon, Dust2Dust, Hypno-Tease, Stratus-Update and Dreamaholic), three Ultra Matte Lips (Skyfall, La La Land and Chronos), two Ultra Satin Lips (Pitter Ponder and Make Believe) and two Ultra Metallic Lips (Morning Glory and Nimbus). The Lips in this set are also available separately from $4.20-$4.55 (originally $6-$6.50).

ColourPop’s Lip Stix Kit includes new shades in créme, matte and matte x finishes. Colors inside the bundle include: At Twilight, Dream Date, Happy Thoughts, Are You Surreal, Sky Walking and Infinite Best. Individual Lippie Stix are available at $3.85 (originally $5.50).

On Cyber Monday, all products are 25 percent off, which means you can grab palettes and shadows for nearly nothing.

This best-selling shadow palette is going to go fast, guaranteed. One of ColourPop’s most-beloved palettes, there are seven mattes and five metallic hues that can be used wet or dry. Shades range from mauves to glittery warm tones to a light pink. With shades for all seasons and occasions, it totally makes sense why this palette is so hot.

This longwear formula feels like jelly and looks like candy. The brand also recommends applying it straight from the pot, sans brush, for a watercolor effect. And at $6 a pop, you can snag stocking stuffers for any makeup-loving friends as well.