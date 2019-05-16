Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Scroll To See More Images
Every year Colourpop releases an epic new collection on its birthday and this year is no different. It’s called “Thanks a Melon” and is all about, you guessed it, watermelon. For the fifth birthday collection, there are 13 new items all in summer-y shades of pink, red and peach with shimmer and glitter textures fit for a celebration. And as with all Colourpop products, each is ultra-affordable, with the most expensive one capping out at just $12. In fact, it’s such a price-conscious collection, most of the line includes mini-kits and sets that make most products only about $5. Yup, you need it all.
Don’t think the birthday collection is just for parties, though. There are super-wearable products to incorporate into your everyday makeup routine with some really pretty natural hues and soft highlighters you know and love from the brand. Between this, the Colourpop x MakeupShayla collection and Becky G’s lipstick collab, just take all my money.
Shop the entire line, below and also score a free Super Shock Shadow in a pretty icy coral shade with gold and pink glitter with every purchase.
Birthday Bash Set
This bundle includes four super-wearable Super Shock Shadow birthday shades previously discontinued.
$20 at Colourpop
Big Slice So Juice Plumping Lip Gloss
This sheer, bright-red gloss has a high-shine finish that makes lips look fuller.
$7 at Colourpop
Bring the Heat Glitterly Obsessed
Everyone’s favorite long-wearing glitter is now in a pretty warm rose gold.
$8 at Colourpop
Dear Summer Kit
Get a full-sized Supernova Shadow in a pretty peach hue and a cute mini Glitterly Obsessed.
$12 at Colourpop
Star Gazing Mini Trio
Score three mini Glitterally Obsessed best-selling shades.
$12 at Colourpop
In Season Set
With nine warm eyeshadow shades and two gel eyeliners, your eye makeup is set for summer.
$20 at Colourpop
Main Squeeze Shadow Palette
Grab the warm-hued shadow palette on its own.
$12 at Colourpop
Out of Your Rind Lip Bundle
Look red-hot for summer with a bright pink Ultra Matte Lip and Gloss duo.
$12 at Colourpop
Melonade Ultra Matte Lip
This rich red looks amazing on all skin tones.
$7 at Colourpop
Sandia Smash Kit
This hot pink set includes a full-sized Supernova Shadow and mini Glitterally Obsessed.
$12 at Colourpop
Slice of Life Lip Bundle
This Ultra Blotted Lip and Gloss duo is summer ready.
$12 at Colourpop
Sweetest Fling Set
Score the Main Squeeze Palette, So Juicy Plumping Gloss, and the Ultra Matte Lip in this bundle.
$26 at Colourpop
Trippin on Skies Glitterly Obsessed
There’s so much sparkle packed into this opalescent gold with holographic glitter.
$8 at Colourpop
Best Served Chilled Kit
This watermelon-scented skincare and lip scrub set features Fourth Ray Beauty’s best selling Watermelon Seed Face Oil, a brand new Fourth Ray Watermelon Face Milk and a new watermelon-flavored Lippie Scrub.
$24 at Colourpop
Slip N’ Slide Kit
This violet holographic set includes a full-sized Supernova Shadow and mini Glitterally Obsessed.
$12 at Colourpop
Sweet Crush Lip Bundle
A bright-red Ultra Matte Lip and glittery Gloss is the perfect pair.
$12 at Colourpop
The Big Juicy Birthday Collection
Feeling like a high roller? Grab the whole set at a discount.
$145 at Colourpop
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.