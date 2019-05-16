StyleCaster
Share

Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Elizabeth Denton
by
Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes
Photo: Imaxtree.

Scroll To See More Images

Every year Colourpop releases an epic new collection on its birthday and this year is no different. It’s called “Thanks a Melon” and is all about, you guessed it, watermelon. For the fifth birthday collection, there are 13 new items all in summer-y shades of pink, red and peach with shimmer and glitter textures fit for a celebration. And as with all Colourpop products, each is ultra-affordable, with the most expensive one capping out at just $12. In fact, it’s such a price-conscious collection, most of the line includes mini-kits and sets that make most products only about $5. Yup, you need it all.

Don’t think the birthday collection is just for parties, though. There are super-wearable products to incorporate into your everyday makeup routine with some really pretty natural hues and soft highlighters you know and love from the brand. Between this, the Colourpop x MakeupShayla collection and Becky G’s lipstick collab, just take all my money.

Shop the entire line, below and also score a free Super Shock Shadow in a pretty icy coral shade with gold and pink glitter with every purchase.

 

colourpop birthday 1 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Birthday Bash Set

This bundle includes four super-wearable Super Shock Shadow birthday shades previously discontinued.

$20 at Colourpop

 

colourpop birthday 3 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Big Slice So Juice Plumping Lip Gloss

This sheer, bright-red gloss has a high-shine finish that makes lips look fuller.

$7 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday 5 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Bring the Heat Glitterly Obsessed

Everyone’s favorite long-wearing glitter is now in a pretty warm rose gold.

$8 at Colourpop

 

colourpop birthday 6 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Dear Summer Kit

Get a full-sized Supernova Shadow in a pretty peach hue and a cute mini Glitterly Obsessed.

$12 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday 7 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Star Gazing Mini Trio

Score three mini Glitterally Obsessed best-selling shades.

$12 at Colourpop

 

colourpop birthday 8 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

In Season Set

With nine warm eyeshadow shades and two gel eyeliners, your eye makeup is set for summer.

$20 at Colourpop

 

colourpop birthday 9 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Main Squeeze Shadow Palette

Grab the warm-hued shadow palette on its own.

$12 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday 10 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Out of Your Rind Lip Bundle

Look red-hot for summer with a bright pink Ultra Matte Lip and Gloss duo.

$12 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday 11 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Melonade Ultra Matte Lip

This rich red looks amazing on all skin tones.

$7 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday 12 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Sandia Smash Kit

This hot pink set includes a full-sized Supernova Shadow and mini Glitterally Obsessed.

$12 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday 13 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Slice of Life Lip Bundle

This Ultra Blotted Lip and Gloss duo is summer ready.

$12 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday 14 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Sweetest Fling Set

Score the Main Squeeze Palette, So Juicy Plumping Gloss, and the Ultra Matte Lip in this bundle.

$26 at Colourpop 

colourpop birthday 15 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Trippin on Skies Glitterly Obsessed

There’s so much sparkle packed into this opalescent gold with holographic glitter.

$8 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Best Served Chilled Kit

This watermelon-scented skincare and lip scrub set features Fourth Ray Beauty’s best selling Watermelon Seed Face Oil, a brand new Fourth Ray Watermelon Face Milk and a new watermelon-flavored Lippie Scrub.

$24 at Colourpop

 

colourpop birthday 16 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Slip N’ Slide Kit

This violet holographic set includes a full-sized Supernova Shadow and mini Glitterally Obsessed.

$12 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday 2 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

Sweet Crush Lip Bundle

A bright-red Ultra Matte Lip and glittery Gloss is the perfect pair.

$12 at Colourpop

colourpop birthday 4 Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Image: Colourpop.

The Big Juicy Birthday Collection

Feeling like a high roller? Grab the whole set at a discount.

$145 at Colourpop

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share