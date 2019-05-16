Colourpop’s Birthday Collection is the Epitome of Summer Vibes

Scroll To See More Images

Every year Colourpop releases an epic new collection on its birthday and this year is no different. It’s called “Thanks a Melon” and is all about, you guessed it, watermelon. For the fifth birthday collection, there are 13 new items all in summer-y shades of pink, red and peach with shimmer and glitter textures fit for a celebration. And as with all Colourpop products, each is ultra-affordable, with the most expensive one capping out at just $12. In fact, it’s such a price-conscious collection, most of the line includes mini-kits and sets that make most products only about $5. Yup, you need it all.

Don’t think the birthday collection is just for parties, though. There are super-wearable products to incorporate into your everyday makeup routine with some really pretty natural hues and soft highlighters you know and love from the brand. Between this, the Colourpop x MakeupShayla collection and Becky G’s lipstick collab, just take all my money.

Shop the entire line, below and also score a free Super Shock Shadow in a pretty icy coral shade with gold and pink glitter with every purchase.

Birthday Bash Set

This bundle includes four super-wearable Super Shock Shadow birthday shades previously discontinued.

$20 at Colourpop

Big Slice So Juice Plumping Lip Gloss

This sheer, bright-red gloss has a high-shine finish that makes lips look fuller.

$7 at Colourpop

Bring the Heat Glitterly Obsessed

Everyone’s favorite long-wearing glitter is now in a pretty warm rose gold.

$8 at Colourpop

Dear Summer Kit

Get a full-sized Supernova Shadow in a pretty peach hue and a cute mini Glitterly Obsessed.

$12 at Colourpop

Star Gazing Mini Trio

Score three mini Glitterally Obsessed best-selling shades.

$12 at Colourpop

In Season Set

With nine warm eyeshadow shades and two gel eyeliners, your eye makeup is set for summer.

$20 at Colourpop

Main Squeeze Shadow Palette

Grab the warm-hued shadow palette on its own.

$12 at Colourpop

Out of Your Rind Lip Bundle

Look red-hot for summer with a bright pink Ultra Matte Lip and Gloss duo.

$12 at Colourpop

Melonade Ultra Matte Lip

This rich red looks amazing on all skin tones.

$7 at Colourpop

Sandia Smash Kit

This hot pink set includes a full-sized Supernova Shadow and mini Glitterally Obsessed.

$12 at Colourpop

Slice of Life Lip Bundle

This Ultra Blotted Lip and Gloss duo is summer ready.

$12 at Colourpop

Sweetest Fling Set

Score the Main Squeeze Palette, So Juicy Plumping Gloss, and the Ultra Matte Lip in this bundle.

$26 at Colourpop

Trippin on Skies Glitterly Obsessed

There’s so much sparkle packed into this opalescent gold with holographic glitter.

$8 at Colourpop

Best Served Chilled Kit

This watermelon-scented skincare and lip scrub set features Fourth Ray Beauty’s best selling Watermelon Seed Face Oil, a brand new Fourth Ray Watermelon Face Milk and a new watermelon-flavored Lippie Scrub.

$24 at Colourpop

Slip N’ Slide Kit

This violet holographic set includes a full-sized Supernova Shadow and mini Glitterally Obsessed.

$12 at Colourpop

Sweet Crush Lip Bundle

A bright-red Ultra Matte Lip and glittery Gloss is the perfect pair.

$12 at Colourpop

The Big Juicy Birthday Collection

Feeling like a high roller? Grab the whole set at a discount.

$145 at Colourpop

