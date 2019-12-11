ColourPop’s Next Becky G Collab Is a Total Throwback to Childhood

Out of all the ColourPop collaborations, and there have been many, Becky G’s collections always stand out as favorites. It’s not surprising she’s rolling out her fourth line with the affordable beauty brand. The new Hola Chola collection is one that’s very close to Becky G’s heart and the Mexican-American community she’s a part of. “There’s so much inspiration behind this collection for me!” she wrote on Instagram. “The biggest ones being my mom’s styles & influences that have been passed on to me and the boss ladies I’m surrounded by every day. Inspiration straight from my mom’s closet in high school in the 90s and my older cousins who would dress me up like them in the early 2000s.”

Becky G tapped beauty influencers Karen Sarahi Gonzalez (@iluvsarahii), who is also Mexican-American, and Shayla Mitchell (@makeupshayla) for the campaign and accompanying video. Both thanked Becky G for including them, with Mitchell writing: “Thanks for letting us be apart of this, I LOVVEEEE the collection.” You’ve got to love seeing women supporting other women.

Now about that makeup. The fire collection includes the Hola Chola Pressed Powder Palette ($20 at ColourPop), which features shades Cholita (a light yellow-brown), Chicana (a cool-toned light brown) and Lil B (a warm-toned mid-tone brown), to name a few. There are also two shades of Pressed Powder Bronzer ($9 at ColourPop), three Lip Bundles ($14 at ColourPop) that include a Matte Liquid Lip and a Lippie Pencil, and Lola Brush Tip Liner ($9 at ColourPop) in black. Finally, an adorable throwback to the ’90s is the Roller Gloss ($8 at ColourPop) in Very Cherry (a sheer cherry red).

As per usual with ColourPop collections, you can grab the entire Hola Chola Collection ($90 at ColourPop) and the Hola Chola PR Box ($100 at ColourPop). It will be available for purchase on December 12 exclusively on ColourPop‘s website. You might want to set an alarm. The brand says there are limited quantities and if it sells out, it won’t be restocked.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.