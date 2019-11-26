ColourPop’s 30-Shade Eyeshadow Palette Has Every Nude You Need

While it’s true that ColourPop launches can be a bit overwhelming, some—many—are definitely worth a second look. For example, we have a feeling ColourPop’s Bare Necessities Palette is about to be on your holiday wish list. Sure, you might have a million natural eyeshadow palettes but there’s something about nude hues that just make us drool. Over on ColourPopCult’s Instagram, users mostly agree. “Holy shit I think my heart stopped,” wrote one fan of the palette. “Maybe I’m buying some stuff on Black Friday after all 🤣 but seriously those brushes are bomb! And that palette looks so good.”

While she’s right that ColourPop’s big Black Friday sale is coming up (tomorrow!), there’s a chance this new launch won’t be included—especially since it’s not out until November 28. Still, you might want to consider saving money for it if you’re a huge fan of both natural eyeshadow shades and ColourPop’s formula. The 30-shade palette includes matte and shimmer shades ranging from champagne to chocolate, with pops of rust-red and orange. It’s warmer than the nine-shade Going Coconuts Palette ($12 at ColourPop), another popular nude option.

Launching with the oversized palette is a new Brush Roll with 11 new brushes and five best sellers. The set comes in this pretty blush pink shade.

Mark your calendars for November 28 at 8 a.m. PST. We’ll update you as soon as we get confirmation on all the prices.

