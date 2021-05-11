ColourPop’s Barbie Collection Will Transport You Back To The ’90s In The Best Way Possible

The nolstagia is strong with this one! Whether you grew up obsessed with Barbies or started to appreciate the campy esthetic as you got older (like me), ColourPop’s Barbie collection is perfect to be your spring and summer makeup. Seriously, if you’re anything like me and you’re obsessed with the “pink eye” makeup trend and will never let it go, this collection is right up your alley. And the packaging is iconic.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie, ColourPop teamed up with Mattel to create a 7-piece collection inspired by Barbie herself. There are ultra-fun matte and shimmer shades with custom Barbie presses on the shadows and the logo right on the lipstick tube. They’re so pretty, you won’t even want to use them. (But you should.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

We’ll update you ASAP with exact prices for each product but they’re sure to be affordable like all of ColourPop’s products. And as usual with ColourPop’s big launches, it’s sure to sell out quick—especially the big PR bundle. On May 13, shop the Malibu Barbie Palette, Beach Party Super Shock Highlighter, three Lip Duos (with lipstick and liner), Doll Lashes Faux Lashes and the hand mirror.

Dying to see the products IRL? Head to StyleCaster’s TikTok to see each lipstick and eyeshadow up close and personal so you can game plan what to buy when the collection hits ColourPop’s website May at 10 a.m. PST.