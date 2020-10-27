ColourPop’s Baby Yoda Palette Is the Cutest Makeup in the Galaxy

I have to be honest with you all, here. I don’t watch the popular Disney+ show, The Mandalorian. Because of that, I don’t fully get the reason for The Child, affectionately referred to as Baby Yoda. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t stolen my heart. So, when I saw the ColourPop Baby Yoda palette, I thought it was maybe the cutest palette from the brand in a long time. As Star Wars fans say, the cutest in the galaxy.

Colourpop has been killing it with its collaborations lately. The Hocus Pocus collection launched with a bang and sold out quickly. But you can still pick up some products! This limited-edition palette is just one piece instead o a full collection so I have a feeling it’ll fly off the virtual shelves even quicker. The 9-shade palette has the same matte and metallic shadows you know and love from ColourPop, in olive green hues and complementary shades.

If you have a dozen warm and nude palettes, this one will be a nice addition. The greens and golds are so pretty and will look great with that pop of burgundy for fall. With names such as Precious Cargo, Just Like a Tatooine ​and​ The Force, any Star Wars fan will love it. And if you’re anything like me, it might even inspire you to watch The Mandalorian when the series comes back on October 30.

The limited-edition The Mandalorian The Child Eyeshadow Palette launches on the ColourPop website October 29 at 10AM PST so you’ll want to set your iCal. It will also launch at Ulta on December 6.