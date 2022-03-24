TikTok Is Losing It Over ColourPop’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender Collection’ Selling Out Quick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a serious fever over ColourPop’s collaborations but we haven’t seen excitement like this in a while. It seems folks have a real soft spot for Avatar: The Last Airbender, a TV series that ran for three seasons. It was popular when it was first released on Nickelodeon in 2005, and it’s continued to pick up steam when it hit Netflix. The nostalgia is real with this one.

ColourPop is honoring some of your favorite earth, air, water and fire airbenders from the series with a pressed powder palette, glossy lip stains, gel liners, highlighters, lip and face masks and an Appa-themed hand mirror. (It’s so cute.) Avatar fans are thrilled, to say the least. TikToker @sheiskyra loved the collab so much, she asked her 500k+ followers to help her get noticed by the brand. (It worked — she got an invite to the launch party in Los Angeles.)

Then you’ve got makeup accounts such as @makeup2themaxx and @_britclarke doing unboxings with hundreds of fans losing their minds over the cute packaging that ColourPop always nails. There are also a bunch of Avatar: The Last Airbender-themed sounds/songs on TikTok so it’s pretty perfect for an unboxing or a colorful makeup tutorial.

As usual with ColourPop, we expect this collection to sell out — and it probably won’t be back. Shop some of our faves, below.

Avatar The Last Airbender Collection

The full collection set always sells out the quickest because of its incredible value ($144!).

Shadow Palette

Shades are inspired by the four nations, Water, Earth, Fire and Air, each with a corresponding elemental symbol shadow press.

So Elemental Crème Gel Liner Set

Get four creamy eyeliner hues inspired by the nations.

Fanatic Lip Stain

This vegan, hydrating water-based lip gloss delivers medium-to-buildable coverage that really lasts.

Got Glow Super Shock Highlighter

There’s a brand-new shade of this ultra-soft, bouncy highlighter called Tie-Dye.