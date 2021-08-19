ColourPop’s Astrology Collection Will Have You Saying ‘That’s So Me’

Whether you believe it’s 100 percent accurate and true or just follow for fun, you have to admit that astrology sometimes just really nails it. You’ll have to decide if ColourPop’s Astrology collection is on point when you shop your sign in the form of an adorable eyeshadow quad. The brand’s latest line takes inspiration from the colors and attributes of each specific sign. Pick up your sun, moon, or rising — or all three.

The collection is organized into sign families: Fire, Earth, Water and Air. Fire sign (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) eyeshadows feature shades of warm terracotta, coral, and golden yellow, in mattes and metallics. (You know, firey colors.) Earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) products include shades of are green, gold, silver and neutrals. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) get shades of teal, lavender and plum. And Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) have shades of champagne, blushing pinks and sky blue.

You can shop the affordable palettes on their own or grab an entire Fire, Earth, Water or Air bundle. Either way, you know you’re getting a deal since it’s ColourPop. The collection is out now and there’s a ton to go through. But we broke down some favorites to get you started, below.

Crystal Clear Aquarius Shadow Palette

This quad features Eccentric Me (a metallic icy blue), Free Spirit (a metallic bright cobalt blue with a gold chrome effect), On the Contrary (a matte warm nude) and Greater Good (a matte deep chocolate).

The Bold & the Aries Shadow Palette

This quad features Seize the Day (a metallic hot orange with warm gold duo-chrome effect), All I Do is Win (a metallic champagne pink), Fired Up (a matte burnt peach) and 0 to 100 (a matte deep brown-red).

Tender Loving Cancer Shadow Palette

This quad includes So Devoted (a metallic warm lavender with a soft golden duo-chrome effect), In My Feels (a metallic warm lilac with a teal duo-chrome flip), Take Care (a matte warm rose) and Hard to Crack (a matte deep plum).

Head Capricorn in Charge Shadow Palette

This quad includes Hustle Hard (a metallic silver with gold sheen), Play Hard (a metallic gold champagne), Ambition (a matte cool taupe( and Independent (a matte espresso).

Semi Precious Gemini Shadow Palette

This quad includes Too Witty (a metallic warm true gold), Soul-Cialite (a metallic warm champagne), Entangled (a matte marigold) and Bohème (a matte warm brown).

Big Leo Energy Shadow Palette

This quad features A Star is Born (a metallic peach with gold sheen), Centerstage (a metallic vivid sunflower), Warm-Hearted (a matte burnt orange) and Charisma (a matte warm chocolate brown).

Peace Love Libra Shadow Palette

This quad includes Aesthetics (a metallic warm pink with peach and violet duo-chrome), A Muse Me (a metallic bubblegum pink with gold sheen), Social Butterfly (a matte warm pink) and Balancing Act (a matte muted coral).

Pisces in the Sky Shadow Palette

This quad includes Healing Water (a metallic lavender with a golden teal duo-chrome), Almost Psychic (a metallic bright teal with a gold duo-chrome sheen), Empath Much (a matte pale nude) and Dreamer (a matte peachy nude).

Sagittarius in Flight Shadow Palette

This quad includes Magneti (a metallic terracotta), #goals (a metallic orange with gold sheen), Archer (a matte cool nude) and Free to Roam (a matte deep terracotta).

The Secret Life of Scorpio Shadow Palette

This quad includes That’s Deep (a metallic plum with flecks of pink and gold), Burning Passion (a metallic warm burgundy with gold and purple highlights), Mystery (a matte cool nude pink) and Secrets Secrets (a matte deep magenta).

Never Taurus Apart Shadow Palette

This quad features The Good Life (a warm undertone with a golden khaki duo-chrome flip), Rich Rich (a soft metallic gold), Like-A-Bull (a matte warm midtone brown) and Trust Me (a matte army green).

Like a Virgo Shadow Palette

This quad includes To The Tee (a metallic mauve with a golden silvery teal duo-chrome), Perfection (a metallic pale silver with gold sheen), Details Details (a matte cool mauve) and Workhorse (a matte deep warm brown).