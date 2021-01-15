ColourPop’s Animal Crossing Collection Is As Cute—Maybe Cuter—Than the Game

Since we’ve all been home in quarantine for 10+ months now, there are trends that have actually come out of this time. Remember when it was impossible to find baking supplies because everyone was making banana bread? There was the tie-dyeing (I made some cute stuff) and Animal Crossing mania. The latter is still going strong as fans of the video game series are still pretty addicted. And for good reason. It’s the stress reliever we all need in our life. So, it makes perfect sense ColourPop would launch an Animal Crossing collection as the brand has been killing it with the cultural collabs.

In the past few months, ColourPop has rolled out a collection with influencer RawBeautyKristi, Hello Kitty, The Best Friends Animal Society, The Mandalorian, Sailor Moon and Hocus Pocus — just to name a few. ColourPop works hard. It jumps on all these cultural phenomenons and Animal Crossing is definitely one of those. The new line is called New Horizons, of course, channeling the spirit of the game.

There are four quad pan shadow palettes, (new for the brand!) three lip tint duos, two blushes, a glitter gel and a Super Shock Shadow. Each has characters drawn on the packaging, making this is a collectible line you’ll want to keep around.

There interactive ways to get involved, too. Visit ColourPop Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, create your own ColourPop look with custom in-game apparel and receive limited-edition stickers

when purchasing the full collection. Then, on January 26th at 5pm PST tune into a Twitch live

stream takeover of ColourPop Island by Cray, AvaGG and Xmiramira from the all-new Queens Gaming

Collective. They’ll be dropping in-game ColourPop makeup looks to “celebrate the beauty and diversity of women gamers,” per the brand.

The ColourPop x Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection will be available on ColourPop’s website on January 28 and Ulta on February 14th. We’ll update you as soon as we have the exact shades and pricing.