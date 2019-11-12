I Can’t Stop Watching This Viral Video of Coloured Raine’s New Foundation

I love Twitter but usually it’s political commentary or maybe a kitten video I’m liking and retweeting. The platform isn’t the most beauty-obsessed place, unlike Instagram. But Coloured Raine’s foundation video is absolutely worth a second look. In fact, I think I’ve watched it a dozen times. And I’m not the only one. It currently has more than 28,000 retweets and 166,000 likes. To put that into perspective, most beauty-related tweets get 100 likes max. So what’s this magical video about? The brand’s new foundation.

“Who’s ready for some foundations that covers[sic] your sins yet keeps[sic] you moisturized,” reads Coloured Raine’s first Tweet about the new launch. The brand added a video that shows a dark-skinned model’s hand and arm that’s full of tattoos. Seriously, the entire hand is a tattoo. This new foundation seems to completely cover it to the point where it looks like the tattoos literally disappear.

Three more Tweets with videos follow, one with the caption: “Here’s a more accurate shade match of what our coverage will be for our foundations. This will provide a better reference. Ask any questions you may have below. We are happy to assist.” It. Is. Wild. I can’t look away.

Even Chrissy Teigen noticed. “Whoa this is amazing. you deserve all the love you’re getting!” she wrote on Twitter. This magical foundation isn’t out until 2020 but for now, you can shop the California-based brand’s Black Friday sale on its website. Use code VIP50 for half off goodies.

