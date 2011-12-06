The Colors of 2011: From Pink Hair to Purple Lids

A lot has happened this year color-wise — we’ve gone through a crazy dip dye hair phase, some bright neon colors that you never imagined you’d find in hair actually spotted in hair, and a reemergence of nail art (and overall nail creativity). While some of these trends have been a passing phase (thank goodness), some of them have stuck around — for good or for bad.

Above we take you through the color highlights of 2011. Relive the bright moments (pun intended) and the more, well neutral moments with us.